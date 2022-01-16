SSG reinforces in Celaya and the region medical care for people suspected of contagion. – Dependencies Bulletins

Celaya, Gto. January 16, 2022.- In the municipalities of Apaseo el Alto, Apaseo el Grande, Celaya, Comonfort, Cortazar, Juventino Rosas, Tarimoro and Villagrán, medical care is offered free of charge to people with symptoms of respiratory disease in the assigned units of the Secretary of Health of Guanajuato to care for patients with COVID-19 or influenza.

Daniel Alberto Díaz Martínez, secretary of health in Guanajuato, invited the population to go to the center that corresponds to their right to avoid saturating the service for people who do not have any social security.

He called for all people who present symptoms of respiratory disease such as sore or burning throat, muscle or joint pain, general malaise, cough, hoarseness, runny or constipated nose, to request medical attention and take shelter at home.

Díaz Martínez reiterated that vaccination against COVID-19, combined with the correct use of face masks, adequate ventilation of spaces, the distance between people and continuous hand hygiene, help reduce the risk of contagion.

He explained that the CAISES Celaya located on Jiménez Street, as of Saturday, January 15, will function as a unit for the care of respiratory diseases, so the universal vaccination service will no longer be available on that site.

The units of the capitals of the municipalities belonging to Sanitary Jurisdiction III with a module for the care of respiratory diseases are listed below:

CAISES Apaseo el Alto: Av. 5 de mayo #504, Zona Centro, telephone (413) 1660058. Hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Paseo el Grande: Amexhe corner Ixtla, Adehe neighborhood, (old affiliation module).

Hours from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CAISES Celaya: Calle Mariano Jiménez #519, Barrio Tierras Negras, telephone (461) 6140001. Hours Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m.

CAISES Comonfort: Calle Matamoros # 20, Colonia Centro, telephone (412) 1562204. Hours Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

CAISES Cortazar: Plazuela Guadalupe s/n, Downtown, next to JAPAC. Hours from Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CAISES Juventino Rosas: Calle Alejandrina #101, Colonia Siglo XXI, telephone (412) 1572029. Hours Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CAISES Tarimoro: Calle Revolución #127, Colonia Centro, telephone (466) 6641370. Hours Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

CAISES Villagrán: Javier Mina Street #416, Downtown. Hours from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.