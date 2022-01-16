Squid effect? This Netflix movie is on its way to making history

That movie could not be other than don’t look up. The black comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, in front of a casting full of superstars, it has gone in the opposite direction of the protagonist asteroid, because it rose like a rocket and was about to break all the records.

Although it is possible that it ends up being the most viewed and the one that makes true history. We explain why.

The way to officially measure the most watched Netflix has on its official site is to calculate the number of viewing hours during the first 28 days.

And lately, it seems that he has the measure for movies, after a good handful of forgettable titles of mediocre success.

the recent Red alert (Red Notice), an action comedy also packed with famous actors (Dwayne Johnson rockGal Gadot wonder-woman and Ryan Reynolds dead pool), finally ousted the eternal winner. This was Bird Box: Blindfolded, the science fiction film with Sandra Bullock, which held the record for 3 years.

With more than 140 million hours of advantage, it seemed the undisputed queen, until it has arrived don’t look up, who has stayed second best in history according to this criterion, breathing down the neck of the trio of white-collar thieves.

However, even if Netflix counts like this and its ranking “official” is no longer going to move, it is very possible that, historically, it will end up being the most watched it has produced. The reason is none other than the fact that it is likely to have Oscar nominations and that gives it another push, just as it has been nominated for the Golden Globes.

because, the truth, Red alert it is not going to take any prize, nor is it going to be talked about too much in the future.

Also, if it gets nominated for best picture, it might get what the Irish of Scorsese or Mank they couldn’t and make true history, finally winning the coveted prize. Apart from receiving another good push in viewings, of course. It’s going to be very difficult, but worse movies have taken it.

A possible good news for the cinema

maybe This influences Netflix’s strategy in terms of films that, until now, were his clear weak point.

This strategy was based on mediocre scripts, stories seen a thousand times, generic action and some name that sounds like the main claim. That, without counting other more incomprehensible tactics, such as giving Adam Sandler carte blanche to do what he wants. Which is surely profitable, because he makes you cheap movies with four friends who he takes on paid vacations with the budget.

The successes of the Irish, Manck, don’t look up Y Red alert can confirm to Netflix, if the numbers add up, at insist on more elaborate films, with better stories and performances. This is not only giving you audience success, but also is putting her in prizes and breaking that invisible wall, which sidelined Netflix until very recently.

We will see if the trend continues, but what is clear is that the unstoppable rise of don’t look up is going to continue and, let’s face it, it has a lot more time travel than Red alert.