Sleepy chicken: the trend on TikTok to “cure” Covid-19, alerts doctors to its danger

TikTok has been characterized by spreading dangerous challenges As the Blackout Challenge in which you must hold your breath until you pass out or the milk carton challenge where you have to walk on a ladder of dairy boxes, but its instability makes the participants fall; but now another trend has emerged called the sleepy chicken in which they assure can “cure” Covid-19 or some other illness like the flu.

What is Sleepy Chicken? Users on the social network have shared videos describing how they prepare their chicken stew, which bathe even with little more than half a medicine bottle for marinate your meat and that the juices of the drug penetrate the whole chicken.

Therefore, the chicken is cooked with the medical solution and soaked in it while releasing its own juices. According to users on TikTok, food helps fight coronavirus or any other respiratory disease such as the flu, so the preparation has become a trend on that social network.

Why is Sleepy Chicken dangerous?

The doctor. Aaron Hartmann, physician and professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, explained the danger of cooking with antivirals: “When you cook medicine, you boil the water and alcohol from a cough syrup, leaving the chicken saturated with a super concentrated amount of drugs in the flesh,” he told The Sun.

In such a way, he said, “if I ate one of those fully cooked (chicken) cutlets, it would be like I was consuming between a quarter and a half of a bottle of the medicine,” the doctor told the TikTok user practice that They upload this preparation in which they take a flattened breast, flood it with medicine and cook it in five minutes.

This is how they prepare Sleepy Chicken. Photo: TikTok

Consequences for eating the Sleepy Chicken

The Virginia Commonwealth University expert pointed out that chicken dipped in the medicine could lead to people who consume it suffering from some food poisoning, which would unleash a strong picture of diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, seizures and other diseases that can even cause death, assured the doctor.

Also, dr. Hartman pointed out that another big risk of cooking chicken in medicine is to inhale the medicine active, since they do not go through the detoxification process that the liver helps to do when the doses of the medicines are taken normally.

“Inhaled, these drugs also enter the bloodstream very quickly and do not pass through the liver for the detox. Effects can be pretty bad depending on how much you inhale,” said the doctor.

