Shiba Inu finds support at this level and could be headed for a buildup zone

Shiba Inu had a strong demand zone at $0.0297 (prices are multiplied by 1000 times current prices to reduce decimals). It dipped below this area to a support level, but has seen some demand at that level. However, the price has not formed a higher high, nor has it formed equal lows. This meant that there was no evidence yet that the downtrend was ending or stalling.

The Fibonacci retracement tool was used for the SHIB move from $0.0233 to $0.0885. The 78.6% retracement level for this move was at $0.0372. This level has been a resistance level for SHIB since December, which was a bit discouraging for the bulls.

However, the $0.027 area had been an area where the price stalled for a while before the strong bull run in mid-October. At time of writing, the price had dipped slightly below this area before rising back up.

The market structure was still bearish as the previous highs on the daily chart have yet to be broken. Although the $0.027 area represents a good risk-reward area to buy SHIB, the trend is still down.

Fundamental reason

The RSI has been moving below the 50 neutral zone since mid-November, which signified a downtrend in progress for SHIB. At time of writing, the RSI was at 47, which means that the bounce from the support level could be coming to an end, which would be confirmed if the RSI were to drop in the coming days.

The 20-period SMA at the Bollinger Bands has also recently acted as price resistance.

The CMF also headed below -0.05, which showed that capital flow was significantly out of the market.

conclusion

Although the indicators showed bearish momentum and the market structure was also bearish, the long-term demand area at $0.027 represented a good area to buy SHIB. Swing lows below such demand areas are sometimes seen before a trend reversal, and the next resistance level to watch out for lies at $0.0372 and $0.04, with the 20-day SMA acting as resistance as well.

