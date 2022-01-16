Sebastián Córdova receives boos from fans in El Volcán, when leaving the exchange

The midfielder again had a discreet participation with Tigres and when leaving the exchange, he received whistles from those attending the Volcano

midfielder Sebastian Cordova, who arrived as a reinforcement of tigers for the current Closing Tournament 2022, came out booed of the Universitario stadium for his performance in the match against Puebla.

Sebastian Cordova He came out again as a starter with the felines, after he played from the beginning on the first date, but little was the contribution he could make in the match.

Sebastián Córdova during the Day 2 match between Tigres vs. Puebla. imago7

The former player from América was little seen in the match, he only had some interventions, but he could not help the team to push forward in search of being present on the scoreboard.



At 61 minutes, the strategist Miguel Herrera decided to remove him from the field of play and that was when the fans who gathered at the Universitario stadium said goodbye with boos.

Sebastian Cordova He was replaced by Juan Pablo Vigón, who gave greater offensive power to the team, which was still fighting to shorten the distance, after Tigres was losing 2-0 in the match at that time.

After two games with tigers, Cordova He has given a pass for a goal, in the Day 1 match against Santos, where Carlos Salcedo scored to tie at the last minute of the match.