Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman declare their love for K-pop

The k pop has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, music and korean dramas They have conquered thousands of fans around the world, including several Hollywood celebrities. Ryan Reynolds Y Hugh Jackman shared several messages on social media to show that they are fans of the Korean group Stray Kids.

It all started after the korean singers make a musical parody of “Dead Pool” in the Road To Kingdom contest. Ryan Reynolds He saw their presentation and sent them a greeting through his Twitter account.

The followers of k pop group, STAY, were excited by the interaction between the two celebrities, especially since the actor declared himself their new fan. Ryan Reynolds also prepared a gift for the band stray kids, dedicated to bang chan, the leader of the group.

In response, the South Korean singer He also decided to send him an autograph, some gifts and a copy of his album “In Life” to start his collection like any fan, and he gave him the nickname “Big Brother Ryan”.

stray kids also caught the attention of Hugh Jackman, who maintains a false enmity with Ryan Reynolds. bang chan joked and called himself the actor’s new favorite Australian, to which jackman he answered and said he was just worried about the group.

He also sent regards to Felix, another member of the south korean band and with whom he shares nationality, since both singers are originally from Australia. After declaring themselves fans of K-pop, several memes circulated on social networks about the actors made by the followers of the idols, who hope that one day they can meet in person and maintain their friendship.

It is not the first time that the actor Ryan Reynolds proves to be a fan of the korean singers, in the past he was able to meet the group exo. She also shared a photo of soloist HyunA posing with “dead pool”.

The k pop It has crossed language barriers and has conquered thousands of fans, but also Hollywood stars. The korean group He also followed both actors on his Twitter account.

kma