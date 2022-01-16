Robert Downey Jr. was about to be Doctor Doom before Iron Man

Although Robert Downey Jr. was one of the great heroes of the MCU for a whole decade, before becoming the Krillin from Marvel StudiosAs it turns out, he also came close to being one of comics’ most infamous villains: Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. was Hombre de Hierro against all odds in 2008 and after a huge success, which later became the secret formula of Marvel Studios to make movies, he played the character 10 more times for 11 years until his story came to an end in Avengers: Endgame. However, Robert Downey Jr.’s history with Marvel came very close to being very, very different.

In accordance with TheDirect, in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jon Favreau revealed that before Hombre de Hierro, Marvel had sought out Robert Downey Jr. to bring Doctor Doom to life.

“Marvel had already met with [Robert Downey Jr.] earlier, I think, to play Doctor Doom.”Favreau said.

Although the director did not reveal more details about the interest that Marvel had so that before Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. was Doctor Doom, given the time in which the company could have approached the actor it is very possible that this was for the movie of The Fantastic Four, which Tim Story directed in 2005. Interestingly, Downey Jr. would also have shared the screen with Chris Evans, who played The Human Torch, the rest is history. in the end Doctor Doom ended up being played by Julian Mcmahon and a few years later Downey Jr. would play Tony Stark.

The film was Fox’s first attempt at bringing the Fantastic Four to the big screen, and while it’s far from one of the best superhero movies, it wasn’t nearly as bad as it was. fantastic four (2015) by Josh Trank.

Now I wonder what would have happened if Robert Downey Jr. had been Doctor Doom before Iron Man.

