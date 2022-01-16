Robert Downey Jr. wanted to hit Chris Hemsworth as soon as he met him

Jeremy Renner has shared the curious anecdote between Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. the first time they saw each other on the set of The Avengers

Although over time they would end up becoming great friends, the first time they met Robert Downey Jr. Y Chris Hemsworth could have done away with the then fledgling Marvel Cinematic Universe in serious danger. At least that is what can be interpreted from the anecdote between the two actors who Jeremy Renner He told during the recording of the Armchair Expert podcast in which he talked about his career.

Renner is one of the original Avengers alongside Chris Evans, Scarlett Johannson, Mark Ruffalo and the aforementioned Downey Jr. and Hemsworth. Fortunately, the six actors of the UCM They immediately sympathized. It also helped that they had great chemistry as a group. As in most projects Marvel Studios, the cast was the backbone of The Avengers. Although the big action scenes were fun to watch, the banter between the original crew members was what made the movie so much fun to watch. It’s no wonder fans continued to be drawn to them, both individually and collectively, as the MCU grew, with new characters debuting each year.

Even though the MCU debut of Hawk Eye It occurred in a scene from the first film of Thor, Renner and Hemsworth did not coincide during filming. Other Avengers cast members had worked together before, but the god of thunder was the new kid on the block, and that set Robert Downey Jr.’s quirky sense of humor kicking in.

“If you’ve ever played a sport, it was like joining a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the one I didn’t know was Hemsworth,” Renner said. “From what I’ve heard, he’s a pretty cool guy,” he replied. dax shepard, the host of the podcast.

“Yeah, it’s great, but we didn’t know that, right? On the first day, we were all waiting in our suits. It seemed like it was Halloween. We were excited, but at the same time we felt ridiculous. I felt like we all knew each other in some way, except for this guy Hemsworth, because he comes from Australia. And he’s the tallest, the most handsome… Downey said: ‘We have to break his knee. We have to get rid of him. This guy is too handsome. He’s too tall, he’s too charming, to hell with him.

Of course, Downey Jr. was kidding; he and Hemsworth get along incredibly well. Nonetheless, it’s still a fun story. To commemorate their longstanding friendship, the actors (minus Ruffalo, who got the hell out of it) got an Avengers tattoo with a design that paid homage to the six main characters. Renner said her tattoos were a symbol of “our bond and love.”

“The biggest thing that has come out of the last 11 years of the Marvel world, for me or even all of us, is that the original six have been along for the whole journey,” Renner explained. “There have been marriages and divorces and children born and a lot of changes in our personal lives as well as our acting lives that we all share together in a very specific way.”