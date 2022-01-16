Robert Downey Jr. Could Be Doctor Doom From ‘Fantastic Four’

The story of Robert Downey Jr. It is impressive and known by all. It’s possibly Hollywood’s biggest redemption case in a very long time, fueled by the actor’s impact on establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most successful franchise in history. Today it is impossible to separate the artist from his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, although history could have been very different in the “pre-UCM” era.

As published comic book In recent days, Robert Downey Jr. could have played another Marvel character in the movies. The reference is for Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom, the main villain of The Fantastic Four.

The data was mentioned by Jon Favreau, the director of the first two films of Hombre de Hierro and performer of Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview for the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the filmmaker briefly referred to this possibility.

“Marvel had already met with Robert before. I think for the role of Doctor Doom”Favreau said. However, it is unknown how close Robert Downey Jr. came to playing the role that ended up in the hands of Julian McMahon in the film that was released in 2005 under the wing of 20th Century Fox.

Today it is impossible to know if the story could have been different, or how the role of Victor Von Doom would have affected the actor’s career. Especially if you take into account that criticism of fantastic four were lousy, and the franchise didn’t get any better with Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 2007; to the point of suffering reboot in 2015, which was also unsuccessful.

2005, the year Robert Downey Jr. began to earn his place back in Hollywood

Although the career of Robert Downey Jr. had a full resurgence in 2008, from the hand of Hombre de Hierro Y Tropic Thunder (where he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), his reappearance in the front pages began in 2005. Although in that year he was not Doctor Doom in fantastic four, he did have his leading role alongside Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan in kiss kiss bang bang.

The film was not a mega success at the box office, but it received excellent reviews, and many of them were for the work of Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the actor himself has recognized on multiple occasions that that film put him back on the map, when no one hired him because he was considered a risk after his addictions and the time he spent in prison.

What would have happened to Robert Downey Jr.’s career if he had been cast as Victor Von Doom? Today we can only speculate. The only certain thing is that —based on his talent and charisma— he became one of the most important stars of the last decade; Y his work was key to cementing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today.