Real Madrid-Athletic | Spanish Super Cup: MR. Dripping, the artist of the Super Cup: “Benzema and Tom Cruise thought… What is this madman doing!”

Mark Ross (Barcelona, ​​1987) is one of the stars that is shining the most in this Arabian Super Cup. And that he only plays one minute per game, but he has enough to leave everyone with their mouths open. He is in charge of making the award for the MVP, a work of art that he makes by throwing paint on a canvas that he does not touch at any time. Responds to the artistic name of MR. dripping and has already impressed Benzema and Muniain. “Karim didn’t expect it. The funny thing is that people who don’t know my work see me throw paint and don’t understand anything. And when they see the final image they are even more surprised. When I did it for Tom Cruise, I said what was I doing?” This crazy. But when he saw his face he jumped and said how did you do it! S. Mark has painted in front of Tom Cruise. And Will Smith. And in the tribute to Maradona. And of the sheikhs of Dubai. His phone doesn’t stop ringing so he travels to any corner of the planet to meet the managers of some of the most VIPS on the planet.

“Mark Ros is an artist from Barcelona, whose name was changed as he was doing his work around the world. People knew me more for the technique I used, which is the peculiarity, which was to throw paint without touching the canvas and create something that people could recognize later. That was called dripping, which is dripping, and then I later took my initials, MR, and Dripping, to form the artistic name”, explains this artist, who has invented an art form with which to earn a living.

“It was almost ten years ago when I started with this technique, first exploring. I wanted to be an artist, I’ve been painting since I was little, and my way of communicating has always been through painting and well, I looked for my technique. The beauty of this is that it’s just a time, it cannot be repeated. It is an abstract technique and I became obsessed with this technique to create something perfect, that the lines transmit something figurative to you and that the result even seems to be made like a brush”.

Benzema was amazed by the painting that an artist made of him in just 60 seconds after his MVPRFEF

a live show

His spectacular work has as its main feature, in addition to the technique, that the protagonist enjoys the moment of its execution. “Anyone who likes art and wants to have a different artistic experience, I’m here. I offer to share the experience. Many artists create and then exhibit or deliver the finished work. In my case, the commission has to be live and it’s what differentiates me as an artist. I carry the canvas, there is nothing and I create it together with the person who is going to receive it. Or I create it together with an audience at shows. In the end, that work is at home and you can say that he has seen how the artist creates it”.

Among those clients who claim him, he remains for now, special, as one. “The one who excited me the most was Will Smith, in Dubai. They interviewed me and asked me what celebrity I would like to paint and I said Will Smith. And a month and a half later there he was. The work I do gives me the opportunity to get to know people I admire a lot,” he recalls. And do you get nervous? “My works are one time, if I fail… I’ve thrown away many canvases, but I already control it. I joked with Will and told him, you know that this always turns out great for me, but I’m nervous and I hope it comes out and that you look like me With the Maradona thing I also had a lot of pressure, because I had a full stadium looking at me. I felt like the footballers.”

Working with Will Smith is what has made me most excited and I would like to do something for Michel Jordan and Rafa Nadal Mark Rivers

Installed from his residence in Dubai, Mark’s artistic career is going like a shot, although he still has many dreams to fulfill. “I would like to do Michael Jordan and I would like to be able to do something for Rafa Nadal, I admire him a lot and I have never done anything for tennis. I would think about it, I would do something that would identify him well and maybe I would use a racket to do it, I don’t know Whenever you want Rafa”, launches as a challenge.

A BRAND cover

Although for a challenge, the one we launched. We invite you to create the BRAND cover of the Super Cup final. At first he laughs, but when he sees that he is serious, he doesn’t hesitate. “Of course I do.” Mark He goes up to his room, grabs a canvas, grabs his paint cans, which he creates himself, and gets to work.

Unlike the MVP ceremony, he gives us more time and a job closer to his usual show. “I don’t usually do them in 60 seconds like in the Super Cup. These are the fastest works I’ve ever done because the stage required that, there was no time with the players,” he says. “But I think it’s been an interesting format and it’s a nice touch to change the MVP trophy for a piece of art. . You give a different trophy to the player, with a cultural value and something special because the work they have is unique. And I am delighted to adapt my work to events like this.”

Before starting with the cover, Mark puts on the music. “It relaxes me and is part of the show,” he says. For our work, use a brush and red paint to make the brand tag, which is sacred. And from there… to create. In just five minutes he has already made the cover, with the two shields and a player on his knees celebrating the victory. “I think it was nice to symbolize victory and get the glory of the winner. It’s sure to be a great match.”

The cover, spectacular, finally does not occupy the front page of the newspaper MARCA in the kiosk because of the incidents in the Seville derby.

ready for the end

Mark will play again today after the match. In a minute, repaint for the MVP. He does not get wet about which player he can be and he is not too sorry that his team is not in the final. “I’m from Bara. I suffered the other day, but I’m happy because I didn’t expect them to do so well. They’ve had a difficult year… But I like football and I’m not one of those fans who can’t see others teams. I’m delighted to have been able to surprise Benzema…”.