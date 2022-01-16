Profeco immobilizes 380 thousand pieces of Kellogg’s products due to labeling failures

Mexico City. – In the first joint operation of the year, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), and the Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet), carried out verification visits at the national level after detecting non-compliance in the labeling of some of the company’s products Kellogg Company Mexico, S de RL de CV.

As a result of two operations carried out to guarantee transparency and protect the health of the population, a total of 380 thousand 149 pieces of products were immobilized as a precautionary measure for failing to comply with the NOM-051 food labeling standardyes

In one action, nine thousand 082 pieces were immobilized in 75 points of sale, where visits were made to verify compliance with the standard and verify that consumers are adequately informed about the products they purchase.

In the second action, carried out in the distribution center located in El Marqués, Querétaro, non-compliances in labeling were also identified, resulting in the seizure of 371 thousand 067 pieces of product.

The products immobilized in the operations carried out at the national level are:

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes

Granulated cornflakes added with vitamins and iron, Kellogg’s brand granulated breading

Puffed rice cereal with vitamins and iron, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies brand

Wheat, corn and rice cereal, with vitamins and minerals, natural flavor with whole grain Kellogg’s Special K Original brand

Wheat, corn, rice, oatmeal and wheat bran cereal with almonds, vanilla flavor with almonds and natural vanilla essence with whole grain, Kellogg’s Special K Balance brand

Wheat, corn, rice, oatmeal and wheat bran cereal with berries, vitamins and minerals, blueberry and blackberry flavor with whole grain, Kellogg’s Special K brand Antioxidants

Wheat, corn, rice and oat cereal mixed with flakes with chocolate flavor coating and notes of coffee latte and whole grain, brand Kellogg’s Special K Energy

These products were identified because they present irregularities in their packaging, such as omitting excess calorie or added sugar stamps and presenting legends or interactive images on products with warning stamps. The national regulation obliges to declare the nutritional information with clear, visible, indelible characters and in contrasting colors.

Through a community, it was indicated that Cofepris and Profeco maintain product surveillance actions to ensure the correct implementation of this standard, which contributes to the protection of people’s health.

In case of detecting any product that does not meet these specifications, such as including warning stamps on the back or sides of products, you are invited to report it.

