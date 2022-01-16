Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and the rumors surrounding the tape

The saga directed by Jerry Bruckheimer, Pirates of the Caribbean, has been one of the most successful franchises in cinema, since it has managed to raise more than $4.5 billion Worldwide.

However, their sixth installment has generated more questions than answers and one of them is the participation of one of its protagonists, Johnny Depp.

It may also interest you: Claudia Bahamón is “ready to go up to the balcony” in a new MasterChef.

The movie that started the series ‘The curse of the black pearl’ was so successful that Disney decided to create an attraction in its parks themes about this tape.

In addition, they decided to make four more movies to continue the fame of the story. However, do the sixth film of the franchise has been rather a subject full of obstacles.

What is certain is that two films are being worked on that will not be direct sequels to the previous installments and in which the participation of the iconic is questioned. Jack Sparrow.

The actress who is confirmed for at least one of the films is Margot Robbie and it has been commented that the film will be full of female empowerment.

The reality is that, for several years, the creators of the films have sent messages implying that they will no longer have Johnny and that what they are looking for is to deliver films with energies different from those that have already been seen.

Not to be missed: Sensations of the return of the second season of ‘Euphoria’.

Do not stop reading: “The Power of the Dog”, winning film at the Golden Globes.

You may also be interested in reading: Who was Sidney Poitier, icon of American cinematography?