Photos of Emma Watson for Vogue sweep the networks

This month the talented and world-renowned Emma Watson posed for British Vogue and the photos fell in love with hundreds of Internet users.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mother sheds tears when she sees her daughter in her wedding dress

In the images taken by Mack Breeden, with a fifties style worthy of Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn, Emma appears with her hair down and wearing a transparent black robe with an ornament on the neck.

In other images, she appears bare-shouldered, adorned with only a bracelet, rings and earrings.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Magical Mexico: Cleaning worker disguises himself as The Demon from KISS and Gene Simmons shares the video

In addition to the exclusive photos, Vogue published an interview about the 20 years of Harry Potter.

The actress and activist spoke in it about what the reunion meant and how the saga influenced her life.

Emma Watson speaks exclusively to @VogueMagazine about the most emotional sequences of #HarryPotterReturnToHogwarts and whether she would return to Hogwarts in another 20 years. https://t.co/o1e3FFVZQd pic.twitter.com/8Z1yelrgaM — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) January 15, 2022

klcg

Related