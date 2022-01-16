‘Pharma Bro’ is suspended for life from the pharmaceutical industry and must return the more than 64 million dollars he earned

Martin Shkreli, known as ‘Pharma Bro’ and ‘the most hated man in America’, raised the price of a vital drug for many people by 4,000% in 2015. Since 2018, he has been serving a seven-year sentence for defrauding investors.

Martin Shkreli, also known as ‘Pharma Bro’, has been banned for life from the pharmaceutical industry this Friday and has been sentenced to pay $64.6 million, a figure that is equivalent to the profits that it obtained after enormously increasing the price and monopolizing the patent of a vital medicine that for decades was cheap and accessible.

The decision was made by US District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan, a few weeks after recordings were released that the judge said showed Shkreli continued to control his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals from prison. Pharma Bro, who was also dubbed the ‘most hated man in America’, was sentenced to seven years in 2018 after defrauding his investors and is currently serving time in a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

“Shkreli was not a secondary player or ‘remote and unrelated’ beneficiary of Vyera’s scheme,” Cote ruled. “He was the Intelectual author of his illegal conduct and the person primarily responsible for it over the years,” he said.

“Shkreli’s anti-competitive conduct at the expense of public health was flagrant and reckless,” the judge added. “he has no regrets. Denying him the opportunity to repeat such conduct is nothing if it is not in the interest of justice.”

For her part, the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, affirmed that “envy, greed, lust and hate” were the main factors that “obviously motivated Mr. Shkreli and his associate to illegally increase the price of a life-saving drug while the lives of Americans hung in the balance.”

The drug whose monopoly sparked the lawsuit against Shkreli is daraprim (pyrimethamine), the only drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of toxoplasmosis, a parasitic disease that can have serious and often life-threatening consequences for people with weakened immune systems, including newborns of women infected with the disease and people with HIV.

In 2015 the company, with Kevin Mulleady and Shkreli at the helm, bought it and overnight increased its price. by more than 4,000%, standing at $750 per pill. In addition, the pharmaceutical company altered its distribution and tried to delay and prevent generic competition in order to maintain its new high price.

In 2020, the New York Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Vyera Pharmaceuticals, Shkreli, and Mulleady for antitrust violations that stifled competition and allowed the defendants to protect and maintain their monopoly profits.