Pandemic will be removed from Nintendo Switch

In the text that we leave you below, those responsible for the title, Asmodee Digital, confirm that the game Pandemic will be removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop this july. For now it is unknown why it is, but everything points to the current pandemic situation in reality or a new release / new version of Pandemic.

We have worked hard for 4 years on Pandemic and removing it from stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with great regret for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose. For now, only the PC, App Store, and Google Play versions have been removed. The Microsoft version will follow on January 31, 2022 and then the Nintendo Switch at the end of July 2022.

Interested fans will need to purchase it before that month if they want to enjoy it. Is it availabe for €19.99 in the eShop.

Humanity is on the verge of extinction. As a member of an elite disease control team, you are the only one who can stop the four deadly diseases spreading globally. You must travel around the world to protect cities, prevent infections from spreading and discover the cure for each disease. The future of humanity is in your hands! In Solo or Co-op mode, you will assemble a team of specialists to save humanity. Each member of the team has their own skills, which you must use effectively. Recruit the Doctor to quickly treat diseases, discover a cure faster with the Geneticist, or stop infections from spreading with the Quarantine Specialist. Each character adds new possibilities and combines with the other members to offer new strategies. Choose one of the seven available characters to create your elite team. Can you save humanity? Solo or Cooperative Mode: save humanity single-handedly or with up to 4 friends!

Choose from 7 different characters for your team.

5 difficulty levels to adapt the game to both new and veteran players.

Immersive theme, challenging mechanics and replayability. Each game is totally different!

Get ready for more challenges as new content is coming soon: “On the Brink!: Virulent Strain” will spread a new type of virus across the world. “On the Limit!: Characters and Events” will offer you new characters for your team and new events in which you can save humanity.

