Oscar Producers Want Selena Gomez And These Other Actors As Hosts

U.S.- After much speculation about who will host the 94th Annual Academy Awards, everything indicates that it will not be. Peter Davidson.

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Although there were many rumors that the boyfriend of kim kardashian was in talks with the producers of the Oscars, according to the Variety medium, various sources have confirmed that this will not be the case.

Nevertheless, Selena Gomez and his companions Only Murders in the Building, that is to say Steve Martin and Martin Short, yes they could be in the delivery of the prizes like protagonists.

Although there was a lot of “informal conversation” between Pete’s team and the producers, experts indicated that this is really “unlikely”, this due to its association with NBC, which is a network that competes with ABC, which is the one in charge of transmitting the event.

However, one of the goals of the event is to attract a younger audience, so they could do it with Selena. According to what is known, the coordinators of the Oscars are “intrigued” with this idea of ​​​​bringing the actress, but together with her co-stars from the HULU series.

They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They would be a dream. With that said, there is a lot of amazing talent that we are considering. We are having ongoing discussions with Will and the Academy about this,” said Will Packer, producer of the awards.

It should be noted that if this idea is carried out, this would not be the first time that Martin has stepped on stage, since he had already done so twice before.