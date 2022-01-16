Nino Cerruti: the outstanding Italian designer dies at the age of 91

Drafting

BBC News World

29 minutes

image source, Getty Images

The famous Nino Cerruti, one of Italy’s great fashion designers and entrepreneurs, has died this issaturday at 91 years old.

The Italian stylist died in a hospital in Piedmont, northern Italy, where he was admitted for hip surgery.

Cerruti always insisted on trying on his own creations first. Many of them were kept in the textile factory that his grandfather founded in Biella in 1881.

“I always dressed the same person: myself,” he said on one occasion, according to the AFP agency.

With the experience of producing excellent fabrics in the family textile factory, Cerruti entered the world of fashion in the late 1950s.

image source, Getty Images Caption, With a model in Capri in September 1968.

opened his first boutique in paris in 1967.

With his creative ideas, such as asking male and female models to walk the runway in the same clothes, Cerruti revolutionized fashion and launched designers like Giorgio Armani.

The designer Coco Chanel assured that she loved the realization of her pants.

image source, AFP Caption, Cerruti on a bicycle on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, in 1985.

In the 1980s it was introduced to Hollywood, where designed clothing for stars like Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.

image source, Getty Images Caption, At the Cannes Film Festival in 1995 with Antonio Banderas (left) and Prince Albert of Monaco.

image source, AFP Caption, With Catherine Deneuve (centre) and Fanny Ardant in Paris in 1999.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dining with Anthony Hopkins in 1994.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Portrait session in Italy in July 1987.

image source, Getty Images Caption, In his studio in 1991.

image source, Getty Images Caption, At home with his wife and son in Rome in 1988.