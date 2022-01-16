More than 200 hospitals exceed 70% COVID saturation in Mexico: how to check availability in my state

This Saturday the historical maximum of the pandemic was reached with 47,113 reported cases (Photo: Reuters / Luis Cortes)

The numbers of infections by COVID-19 in Mexico continue to break records. This Saturday the historical maximum of the pandemic was reached with 47,113 newspapers notified, surpassing the 44,293 registered last January 14 and reaching a total of 4,349,182 cases.

The rise in coronavirus infections in Mexico coincides with an escalation in hospital admissions. Until this Sunday 160 hospitals exceed the 70% occupancy in general beds. Others 37 hospitals they are above that percentage in their intensive care areas; while in the occupancy of beds with a fan ICU, 31 hospital centers are in this situation. Together they add up to 228 hospitals, 110 more than in the previous week.

According to the database of the Information System of the IRAG Network, of the Ministry of Health, these hospitals are distributed in 29 entities. The states with the greatest hospital pressure due to this fourth wave are Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Durango.

In beds with a fan Aguascalientes It is the one with the least availability with 62% occupancy.

In beds with a fan, Aguascalientes is the one with the least availability with 62% occupancy.

A week ago the country reported an occupancy in general beds of 19%, at the close of this Thursday the percentage has risen to 29%. Still, according to the Daily Technical Report of the federal health unit, at the national level, the occupation of beds for the care of this disease was reduced 82% relative to the highest point of the second epidemic wave in January 2021.

According to the most recent report, dated January 14, among the hospital centers that no longer have the capacity to receive more patients in general beds are The race, Central Military Hospital, several IMSS units in the Mexico City, the hospital of Toluca, Gustavo Baz and Metepec in the Mexico state.

Although deaths have not increased at the same speed, the country and the 300,000 deaths from the viral disease, a figure that is five times higher than the “catastrophe scenario” of 60,000 deaths raised in 2020 by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

Although deaths have not increased at the same speed, the country already has 300,000 deaths from COVID

How to consult the IRAG Network?

It should be remembered that the hospital network monitored daily by the Ministry of Health has 869 units distributed throughout the national territory.

In order to consult the COVID hospital occupation of any entity, it is necessary to access the website https://www.gits.igg.unam.mx/red-irag-dashboard/reviewHome.

A warning will appear and later it will display a general summary in which you can see hospitals, clinics and other medical units with availability of beds, fans and other care for patients admitted with a diagnosis of COVID-19 to any hospital that is part of the network.

In the upper part there is a light brown or beige bar, which has three sections

In the upper part there is a light brown or beige bar, which has three sections:

1. Occupancy of general hospitalization beds

2. Occupancy of beds with ventilator

3. Occupancy of ventilated beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Clicking on one will display a table, a map and a graph with the necessary data to know the COVID hospital availability throughout Mexico.

Because the table is dynamic, if you want to know a specific data, you can manipulate and go through the points by medical unit, state, municipality and even by the institution to which the hospital belongs and percentage of occupation.

