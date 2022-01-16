Megan Fox wears the loudest (leather) pants of the 2000s

Megan fox is the embodiment of trends more dividers from the 2000s when it comes to attending a special event. From ultra-transparent dresses to cut-outs that defy discretion, the truth is that the actress knows very well how to impress when she makes her grand entrance. This time he did it in fall/winter show from the Menswear collection of Dolce and Gabbana.

Megan Fox’s look that screams ‘2000’ everywhere











© Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.





The protagonist of Transformers attended the event accompanied by Machine Gun Kelly, with whom he just announced his engagement this week. Together, the couple is the representation of a ‘vampiresque’ love as Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson were during the Y2K era (of course, only in terms of style and before it was cancelled). Megan wore an outfit from the Italian brand based on a lace bodysuit matching some hip pants, with a leather finish and a detail that simply does not stop sneaking into celebrity outfits: the lace up

It is a garment with an interlocking cut from its beginning to the end of its slightly flared hem. These pants they were not made for the taste of the most conservative, the lace up is a detail that evokes unabashed sensuality and no holds barred, the pop stars who led the 2000s trends they made it their hallmark (think especially Christina Aguilera in her ‘Stripped’ era).











© Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian in a lace up dress at the 2021 MTV VMAs.





the lace up It has been revived in recent times, primarily, thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner family, with Kim and Kylie as its main supporters. During the 2021 MTV VMAs, kourtney kardashian also ran as a strong supporter of this trend in a leather dress by Olivier Theyskens.

Now, Megan fox shows the loudest version of the lace up with these pants that synthesize the controversial essence of the beginning of the millennium. The touch of glamor came with a choker that matched the actress’s diamond belt. Another touch of bling bling we can thank Machine Gun, who arrived at the parade with a dress full of rhinestones. the rapper walked down the catwalk of the Milanese fashion house.