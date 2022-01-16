Megan Fox brings back the dreaded lace up pants of the 2000s

It is a garment with an interlocking cut from its beginning to the end of its slightly flared hem. These pants they were not made for the taste of the most conservative, the lace up is a detail that evokes unabashed sensuality and no holds barred, the pop stars who led the 2000s trends they made it their hallmark (think especially Christina Aguilera in her ‘Stripped’ era).

Kourtney Kardashian in a lace up dress at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

the lace up It has been revived in recent times, primarily, thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner family, with Kim and Kylie as its main supporters. During the 2021 MTV VMAs, kourtney kardashian also ran as a strong supporter of this trend in a leather dress by Olivier Theyskens.

Now, Megan fox shows the loudest version of the lace up with these pants that synthesize the controversial essence of the beginning of the millennium. The touch of glamor came with a choker that matched the actress’s diamond belt. Another touch of bling bling we can thank Machine Gun, who arrived at the parade with a dress full of rhinestones. the rapper walked down the catwalk of the Milanese fashion house.