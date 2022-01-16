Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves reveals who are the only two stars he asked for an autograph

Keanu Reeves is definitely one of favorite actors many of us, passionate about internet culture. He returned to the front of the stage from cyberpunk 2077never stopped talking about him the most benevolent actor with his fans of everything Hollywood. During the promotion of Matrix Resurrections, shared some interesting facts about his private life.





Matrix 4 : Keanu Reeves after Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves come back like Neo for the first time in almost 20 years in Matrix Resurrections, launched in theaters and on HBO Max last month. The film received mixed reviews and currently has an above average critics score. 2.6/5 in assigned and 5.7 in IMDB user database on a panel of over 2,500 reviews. Mixed opinions, some appreciate the meta side of the film, others find it forced.

And who says new movie also says Tour of television sets for star actors. Keanu Reeves is no exception to the rule and was also very involved in the film’s promotional campaign, discussing his version of the saga Matrix but also in his personal life. For example, he revealed that throughout his career, he only asked for an autograph from two stars : the first being lou reed from Velvet Underground, Y her co-star bill and ted (Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure in French), Jorge Carlin. A comedy I can’t remember. Tenacious D and The Choice of Fate with Jack Black.





Two very important stars

These two people take up a lot of space in the heart of Keanu Reeves, even if it greatly minimizes its importance. About the vocalist and guitarist lou reed, he will explain that It was for a friend of his who was a big fan of his., because for him, it is simply a matter ofa small piece of paper with a word written in blue ink. «It just said “Lou Reed.” I know, it could have been better, like, “Thank you.” or “thank you” or whatever…“However, the autograph of Pug, todaynow deceasedis and will continue to be very important to Keanu Reeves, ashe was for himself :

I remember he wrote something like “Dear Keanu, go to hell“I always thought I just wrote this for myself. Then I met someone else who told me that they had received the exact same message that Carlin had written to me. Either way, it’s obviously a beautiful thing.

Before the pandemic, Matrix Resurrections Y john wick : Chapter 4 were scheduled to hit theaters the same day, in May 2021. However, Matrix was postponed to last month and the new john wick to this year. Interestingly, the director of The Adventures of John Wick, Chad Stahelski, made an appearance on Matrix 4 under the form Trinity’s husband. The latter also served as Keanu Reeves stunt double for the first movie Matrix. The actor from both films also shared that he donated 70% of his salary in this film to cancer research. that would be $31.5 million of the $45 million he received. A gift that will serve, according to his words, to develop research on leukemia.



