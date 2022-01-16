Lyft, Uber’s rival, asks for these requirements to give you a job

If you are looking for a job that allows you to manage your time, one option may be Lyft, the platform that seeks to compete with other applications such as Uber and Didi, and that currently is the process of recruitment to begin its operations in Mexico.

From your profile LinkedIn, the company published some vacancies, which range from data engineers, social media experts, customer service and human resources. According to what was published, they will begin their operations in the Mexico City and Guadalajara, they are even expected to start during the summer of 2022.

What vacancies does it offer and what requirements does it ask for?

If you are interested in being part of this platform, we will tell you the positions that are available and the requirements that you must meet to apply, so take note so that you review it as soon as possible.

Software engineer

Have a technical background focused on customers, whether they are drivers, passengers or other employees.

Experience leading teams.

Provide continuous feedback.

Create technical prioritization plans.

Have experience leading teams in planning, prioritizing and executing work.

The job is full-time in the IT consulting and services, software development, and online publishing industries.

Customer Support

Answer questions and solve problems of passengers and drivers in real time.

Proactively resolve issues and provide a positive, personalized, and easy experience for the Lyft community.

Have more than 1 year of experience in customer service.

Have copywriting skills.

Have emotional intelligence.

Human Resources

Be organized, efficient in recruitment issues and work closely with applicants throughout the process.

Juggling multiple tasks, ideally in human resources or recruiting.

Have the ability to prioritize multiple functions and tasks while managing work time efficiently.

Management of Google Apps.

Able to adapt and pivot in a fast paced and constantly changing environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

On the other hand, to be a Lyft driver, the applicant must be at least 21 years old and have a driver’s license. A criminal background check will also be required and you will not be accepted if:

He’s listed in the National Sex Offender Registry database.

If you committed any disqualifying violent crime, for example, homicide, kidnapping, human trafficking, arson, burglary, carjacking, robbery, or aggravated assault.

A sexual offense, such as rape, sexual abuse, or child pornography.

An act of terrorism.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the last seven years (timeframe may vary by regional jurisdiction).

A disqualifying fraud-related offense within the past seven years (timeframe may vary by regional jurisdiction).

A disabling drug-related offense in the past seven years (timeframe may vary by regional jurisdiction).

A disqualifying crime of theft or property damage within the past seven years (timeframe may vary by regional jurisdiction).

Finally, the car used for the platform must have at least 4 doors; have seat belts and have insurance in the name of the driver and plates with valid registration.

