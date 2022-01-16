Logan: Hugh Jackman reveals that he is completely naked in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ | THE PRESS

PHOTOS. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) was to become the first R-rated (Restricted) film of the trilogy due to revealing footage of Hugh Jackman who left the shooting of the film.

In the tape, the actor did not keep anything to give the best tone to his character and that is why he walked completely naked on the set when Wolverines escapes from Weapon X (Weapon X) after having adamantium grafted into his skeleton.

In an interview he gave in 2009 to Howard SternJackman said he has no problem being asked to strip naked in a movie.

Hugh Jackman walked naked on the set of the film (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

“You’re not afraid to show your penis in the movie, are you?” Stern asked, responding with a shake of the head and adding that “the only problem is the PG-13 rating because…”. After a pause, Jackman revealed that there were some shots where his virile member could be seen, the same ones that were eliminated from the film. However, they did not end their journey there.

“When we finished the film, my gift from the director (Gavin Hood) was a bag with all the film cut with my penis in it. So I had these frames from the movie and I was searching and searching and ‘ok hello,’” she recounted.

Hugh Jackman acknowledged that the team X-Men Origins: Wolverine He offered her something to cover her private parts, but she preferred to go out with nothing because “it was like in college.”

Of course, the Australian actor clarified that the shots of his member do not correspond to the scene in which he emerges like a waterfall. According to what he said, that shot was done digitally. Also, when Howard Stern When asked about the size of his parts, Jackman said “it’s pretty good I think, okay.”

Logan It was the last movie Hugh Jackman What Wolverines. So far, the film has grossed more than $525 million worldwide.

THE LATEST TRIP FROM LOGAN

Logan It was Hugh Jackman’s last film as Wolverine (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Logan takes place in the year 2029, when the birth of new mutants has become extremely rare. With the X Men disappeared long ago, their last remnants are an aged Charles Xavier and a tired Loganwhose healing abilities have all but disappeared. In that setting, when a young mutant needs her help, Logan he has to unsheath his claws once more. His work is not finished yet.

Directed by james mangold and written by Scott Frank and Michael Green, Logan is starring Hugh Jackman What LoganBoyd Holbrook as Donald Pierce Patrick Stewart What Charles Xavier, Daphne Keen What Laura Kinney / X-23Doris Morgado as Maria, Stephen Merchant as Caliban, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Gabriela, and Richard E. Grant as Dr. Zander Rice.