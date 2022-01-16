LMP: Charros takes double lead against Tomateros

In another close and drama-filled duel at the Pan-American Stadium, Dariel Álvarez took the ball out of the park and revived some Charros de Jalisco who came from behind to beat Tomateros de Culiacán 3-2.

The Caporales trailed by two runs in the middle of the game, but Cuban Dariel Álvarez gave the attacking voice with his two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Charros came back to win against their people and take a 2-0 lead. in the Mexican Pacific League Championship Series.

The start of the meeting was painted cherry color. Javier Solano retired the first four rivals in order in his opening with the charros, but could not prevent the Guindas from taking the lead.

Emmanuel Ávila drove in the pool run in the second inning and Víctor Mendoza homered to increase the lead to 2-0 in favor of Tomateros after four full innings.

The first hit of the charros fell to the third inning through Amadeo Zazueta. The Caporales had a full house and with only one out on the board, but they left empty-handed.

Nick Struck was responsible for silencing the Guadalajara cops. He had already hung five rings in his opening with Tomateros, until the Cuban Dariel Álvarez appeared and hit the home run with which Charros equalized the score 2-2 in the sixth episode.

The Caporales came back to life. The stadium exploded and confidence returned for the team from Guadalajara. Amadeo Zazueta inaugurated the seventh inning with a triple and later struck the winning run 3-2 after a sacrifice fly by Jared Serna.

Roberto Osuna once again showed off his power in his arm and got the last five outs to ensure the victory of the Charros and also to become the leader in saves in these Playoffs with a total of five.

The Charros already have half the task done. They need another couple of wins to become champions and now they will travel to Culiacán to play the third battle for the title next Monday at 8:05 p.m.

