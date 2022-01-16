Liga MX ups and downs: Atlas almost agrees with Lucas Rodríguez Trezza, Uruguayan winger

The Atlas Red and Black They approach the signing of the Uruguayan winger Lucas Rodriguez Trezza, today in Montevideo City Torque.

Super Deportivo has consulted sources close to the negotiation and can ensure that the deal is almost done and the Foxes will be able to announce it shortly. It is a one-year loan with a purchase option.

in recent days the player received offers from the Foxes and a team from the mls, but everything indicates that Rodríguez will end up in Mexican soccer.

24 years old, Luke Rodriguez Trezza plays as a left winger. He has played for Montevideo City since 2019 and has 12 goals in 79 games.

If the signing is confirmed, he would join the Rojinegros in the coming days, since Diego Cocca’s team has already started the Clausura 2022 tournament (they won their first game 1-0 over Atlético de San Luis).

Just in the middle of the week, the Jalisco team added the Argentine defender Emmanuel Aguilera, who arrived free from America to reinforce the current Mexican soccer champion.

AM news on



follow us