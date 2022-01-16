Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated President Guillermo Lasso for the marine reserve in Galapagos

File image of Leonardo DiCaprio at the 92nd edition of the Oscars in Hollywood, United States, on February 9, 2020 (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard)

Hollywood actor and well-known environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated this Saturday the government of Guillermo Lasso for the inauguration of a new marine reserve which, in fact, expands the protected area around the Galapagos Islands.

“Congratulations to Ecuador. Today, President Guillermo Lasso expanded marine protections around the Galapagos Islands. The new area protects wildlife in the Marine Corridor that connects the Galapagos Marine Reserve and the recently expanded reserves in Costa Rica”, wrote the protagonist of titanica on his Twitter account.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s tweet celebrating Guillermo Lasso’s decision

Ecuador inaugurated on Friday a large reserve around the Galapagos in a ceremony in the waters of the archipelago and with the participation of international leaders who wanted to support a decision that represents another step in the establishment of the largest marine protected area on the planet.

The meeting, which was attended by the Colombian president, Ivan Duke; former american president bill clinton and high-level delegations from Costa Rica and Panama, took place aboard the Sierra Negra ship, docked in the bay of Puerto Ayora, on the island of Santa Cruz.

”A protected ocean will protect us from climate change”, stated the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, after signing the executive decree that formalizes the creation of this new reserve that includes 60,000 square kilometers, which will be added to the existing protected areas of 138,000.

The Government of Ecuador considers a “milestone” decision, announced in November at the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow (United Kingdom), and which is part of “the largest debt-for-conservation swap in the world,” Lasso explained at the time.

In the image, Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador, together with Bill Clinton, former US president, and Iván Duque, president of Colombia, witnesses of honor at the event (Photo: Miguel Mena/ Infobae).

Leonardo DiCaprio’s history of supporting environmental conservation in Ecuador is not recent. In June 2019, the American actor, producer and environmental activist surprised public opinion by showing his international support for the campaign promoted by the Waorani indigenous people. that sought to prohibit oil exploitation in block 22, in a jungle area of ​​the Ecuadorian Amazon.

One year later, on July 30, 2020, The actor spoke about the presence of a fleet of fishing boats on the border of the exclusive economic zone of the Galapagos Islands. On his Instagram account, DiCaprio assured that “Chinese fishing boats arrive every year in the seas around the Galapagos, which were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1978, but this year’s fleet is one of the most great views in recent years.”

The actor met, on March 13, 2021, in a reserved manner with former President Lenín Moreno on Baltra Island in the Galapagos Archipelago, to discuss some elements of environmental policy in Ecuador.. The actor, who is also a United Nations (UN) ambassador, attended accompanied by other international environmental activists.

Leonardo Dicaprio also participated in a recovery initiative for the Galapagos Islands in May 2021 with an investment of USD 40,000,000.00 for the reinsertion of endangered species. In addition, he congratulated the Ecuadorian government’s initiative to create a new marine reserve for the archipelago.

