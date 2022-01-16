Larreta reviving Larreta – Nexofin

The best driver of all time took a break in Portofino, on the paradisiacal Italian Riviera, with his wife Paloma Jiménez, and the friendly couple made up of actress Zoe Saldaña and Marco Prego. Toretto’s relaxation was from the cameras, and also from the feeding routine.

The actor, 54 years old and owner of a strict diet that put him among the most desired physicists in Hollywood, was captured by the paparazzi during his vacations on a boat on the Italian coast, and in the meantime, what caught his attention was that, under his typical tight muscular shirt, the abs that characterized him for years were no longer there.

“I’ve had the best body in New York City for decades,” she had declared publicly.

Speaking to the magazine Complex he said: “It’s like daddy’s body went viral. How really? I mean, a) I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a couple of months and b) I really am a dad.”

Both Saldaña and Diesel are in Italy as they attended the Venice Film Festival and the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, where both stars could be seen in the historic St. Mark’s Square.

The event was attended by the most diverse personalities from the world of entertainment at a global level, and also the inevitable weather conditions. It is that while the models of the brand did their work, a fatal hail hit the catwalk. However, this did not get in the way of the professionalism of the women, who continued with the past scheduled.

On the side of the guests there were some escapes, except on the part of Vin Diesel, who stayed to applaud the gesture of the models until the end. Everything was recorded by the Latin singer Sebastián Yatra, who in a video that he published on his social networks celebrated: “Vin Diesel came to save us, he came to save us, thank God.”