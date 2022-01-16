Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott criticized for having a huge inflatable of Stormi’s head at a party like Astroworld after the tragedy

KYLIE Jenner and Travis Scott were criticized for having a huge inflatable balloon with Stormi’s head on it at their birthday party that resembled the Astroworld decorations after the tragedy.

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, hosted their daughter’s fourth birthday party on Saturday.

Atiana De La Hoya took to her Instagram story to share a video showing off the party decorations, which included pink balloons, a bouncy house, and a huge sign bearing the names of Stormi and her cousin Chicago.

However, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans also noticed that a huge inflatable balloon designed to look like Stormi was also set up during the party.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to point out that the decorations resembled the ones used at Travis’s Astroworld Festival.

During the Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of ten people and the injury of hundreds of fans in the crowd, Travis set up a huge inflatable head that resembles him.

While sharing a photo of the inflatable Stormi, this initial Reddit user wrote: “Not the head of Stormiworld.”

Others agreed that the décor was “tacky,” as one person wrote: “Ugh…can you stop now, it’s been really creepy for a minute.”

Another added: “Yikes… why? I can’t imagine how they couldn’t associate that with what happened in Astroworld.”

An additional person agreed, writing: “Why would you want to invite that association just when it was starting to fade from people’s minds?”

One follower chimed in: “I don’t think Kylie should get the amount of hate she gets for Astroworld but this is in bad taste.”

The backlash continued when another reviewer wrote, “Sorry but these giant inflated heads at every party need to stop, it’s so extremely tacky… It really pisses me off when they have all the money and resources, not to mention the clout, and go for this shit.” exaggerated route every time”.

Another person commented: “This is in bad taste and sounds tone deaf.”

The birthday bash was a joint celebration with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago, who turned four on Saturday.

THE TRAGEDY

In November, Travis headlined the fatal Astroworld Festival.

While performing on stage, fans were involved in a stampede that left ten dead and hundreds injured.

A day after the tragedy, Travis took to social media and apologized to his fans.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the rapper said: “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night.

“My prayers are with the families and everyone affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival.”

He added: “Houston police have my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. I love you all.”

‘DEVASTATED’

An emotional Travis later took to Instagram, saying he was “devastated” by the outcome of the incident.

The musician repeated that “I could never imagine something like this happening.”

Kylie also shared a statement, mentioning that she and her baby daddy were “devastated.”

BABY ON THE WAY

Kylie, who is expecting her second child with the rap star, recently shared her lavish baby shower on Instagram.

The KUWTK alum shared photos of a white heart, carved wooden giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller that costs around $5K.

The reality star also took a group photo with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Travis and Kylie already share their daughter Stormi, who turns four on February 1.

