Kim Kardashian does not invite Kanye West to her daughter’s birthday and he messes her up on Twitter

A new controversy splashes the Kardashian clan, specifically the eldest of the sisters, Kim. And it is that, apparently, the influencer forgot to invite Kanye West to his daughter Chicago’s birthday and the rapper was furious on social networks. He finally received a tip of where the party was taking place and showed up there by surprise, getting in and being part of the celebration.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continues to be a roller coaster after announcing their separation. Although one day they can be seen together in a friendly way, the next they star in some scandal in which they throw things at each other’s heads.

The last thing that happened has to do with the celebration of her daughter Chicago’s birthday, a party that was held along with the anniversary of Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The cousins ​​have posed together in a photocall specially designed for them and have had a giant ball pool and personalized sweets, among many other details.

At this family celebration, which was held at the home of the youngest of the Kardashian clan, there was a notable absence: that of Kanye West, father of one of the birthday girls. And it seems that no one had invited him. This is how the rapper made it known on Twitter, where he charged his future ex-wife for excluding him from the family reunion.





As Kanye West revealed, it was Travis Scott who confirmed the address where the party was taking place and thanks to that he was able to appear there. In social networks it is said that Kylie Jenner herself had to go outside the house to talk to the security team so that they would let her in.

Some images of the situation have been leaked on the internet. The most striking is the one that shows Kanye West in the garden of the house, where the celebrations took place, next to his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, with whom he has messed with countless times in recent months. The rapper and the matriarch appear to be chatting animatedly.





This is just a new mishap that adds to the last starring Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The artist has moved to the house in front of the influencer’s to be able to see his children without restrictions. And it is that, as a father, that is his priority.

“Look, when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world to be by my side. He said, ‘I’ll stay in Atlanta. Nothing that has to do with my career, with rap, with the press, with any of that, nothing will take me away from my children. And that’s what I want everyone to know. Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. There is no security that comes between me and my children and they will not gaslight me,” the rapper said in a recent interview.