Kid from Titanic still collects royalties 25 years later

Without a doubt, one of the most successful films in the history of cinema is titanica, a film that even today is common for us to continue watching on television, but few would imagine that a little boy who had a brief appearance in that box office hit is still getting paid royalties after 25 years.

The film directed by James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was released in 1997 and has left an indelible mark on several generations who have enjoyed its more than three hours of duration, but also on Reece Thompson.

It’s about a little boy Irishman who was five years old at the time, who was chosen to act as one of the passengers traveling on the famous ship and who, along with his mother and sister, drowned after the ship collided with an iceberg.

How much does the kid still get for being on Titanic?

Thompson, now 30, has revealed that after 25 years of her brief performance in titanicaAs surprising as it may seem, today he continues to collect royalties thanks to his participation in the film.

“It’s funny, because this is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new check from the titanica? But when it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh great, $100 extra,’” Thompson told Business Insider.

for acting in the movie titanica, Reese earned $25,000, in addition to continuing to receive other checks every three months, although over time the amount of those quarterly royalties was decreasing.

“There were a couple of times where I was like, ‘Oh, this is a check for 250. This movie is 25 years old and that’s pretty weird, but I hope it keeps winning for longer,” added the former child actor.

Why was that kid close to not acting in Titanic?

Currently, Reece Thompson is no longer in the world of acting, he works in a ski and snowboard resort in Utah, United States, as director of digital marketing, but that does not prevent him from continuing to receive money thanks to his time in the cinema .

However, his participation in the film titanica it may not have happened. Reece recalled that 25 years ago he participated as a child model after he won a contest and an agency signed him.

And it was that same agency that at that time offered them two projects to choose from, a commercial or a small role in a movie, titanica.

His mom wasn’t sure which project was best for him. little boy. For a moment he thought about choosing the commercial, but in the end they decided on the blockbuster.

“It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in history, so it’s kind of weird to see it in hindsight. My mom said, ‘Let’s do it. Will be great. Even if the movie is bad, we’ll watch it.’ We turned down a commercial but I think it was the best decision,” Thompson recalled.

