Keanu Reeves, very close to working with Martin Scorsese and Leo DiCaprio in a new series
Tom Cruise Y Kathryn Bigelow were two of the figures who sought to seize the rights of “The Devil in the White City”, Erik Larson’s literary work released in 2003. But it was Leonardo Dicaprio (don’t look up) who was able to stay with them in 2010. From that time comes this new project that would be a television series and would star Keanu Reeves.
the actor of Matrix is in negotiations to star in the adaptation in series format for Hulu (in Latin America it would be seen by Star Plus), according to the Deadline medium. The project, if everything that is rumored materializes, would be Reeves’ first role in a series and a drastic push for the realization of the product.
The literary work tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant architect, and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who designed his own “Murder Castle”, a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a journey through murder, romance and mystery in the golden age.
The project is not new and this is where it comes in Martin Scorsese: DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and began selling the project as a feature film for paramount with the director of The Irish. DiCaprio would also star in the film as Dr. H Holmes, the serial killer believed to have killed between 27 and 200 people at a time when the city of Chicago was riveted by the celebration of the 1893 World’s Fair.
The project became a television series and Keanu Reeves would be one of the protagonists. There is still no confirmation of the actor’s role or that he is 100% in the series, but the project is moving forward. Meanwhile, Reeves has the premiere of john wick 4 for next year.
KEEP READING: