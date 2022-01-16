Keanu Reeves chooses his favorite action movie

With the passing of the years, Keanu Reeves He has become a world star. Whether for his performances or for his reputation as a good person, the actor born in Lebanon and raised in Canada earned the recognition of locals and strangers.

Reeves’ roles on the big screen have been extremely varied, but the truth is that, thanks to roles in franchises such as Matrix and especially John Wick, the 57-year-old performer has become a reference when it comes to action movies, so his opinion on the films of this genre is worth taking into account.

Recently, Reeves went through the television program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he underwent the Colbert Questionert, a section in which the host subjects the guests to a series of 15 questions that, according to the comedian, was born thanks to Keanu.

One of the questions that the actor had to answer was what is his favorite action movie. Reeves opted for the 1975 science fiction feature, rollerball, and accompanied his response with enthusiasm and a concise but passionate description: “Violence, play, philosophy, a social commentary. Fantastic!”.

Directed by Norman Johnson, this cult classic is set in a corporate-controlled future where an ultra-violent sport known as “Rollerball” has high stakes and big rewards for those willing to participate.