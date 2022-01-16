Katy Perry unleashes the ‘full popstar’ mode in the video for ‘When I’m Gone’, along with Alesso

At the end of December, Katy Perry came back with ‘When I’m Gone’, a topic next to Alesso which he even presented at his live Las Vegas show for the CNN. Well, now he has released the video for the song and we confirm that 2022 looks set to be the year Katy Perry gets the hell out of here. Speaking ill and soon.

And we don’t say this just because she has returned to her star look, the one with the dark hair. Because it really seems that all his ills have disappeared with it: suddenly his songs go viral on tiktok, monthly listeners rise in Spotify up to more than 44 million, critics endorse his new show… and everything points to the jinx of the entire project ‘smile’ has been left behind. But it’s not just the hair: it’s that Katy Perry has finally got the point of her person. She has managed, or so it seems, to once again understand the measure of the ingredients that made her… her.

and the video of ‘When I’m Gone’ is another clear example of this: in the clip it comes out spectacular, enough chic enough for a dance-pop video with all its clichés, enough camp like for a video Katy Perry. A camp which has also extended to her recent residency, without the need to take her dressing up as a clown or making songs that LaLa and Poo could sing. The right measure.

In ‘When I’m Gone’ unleash your mode full pop star with its choreography, its images with games of lights, its fans, its soaked hair, its changes of outfit and its attitude of eating the world in front of the camera. Anyone would think that this would have been published at its peak commercial time. And suddenly, nobody talks about whether he’s being number one or number one hundred and two. First because the theme still has room to gain followers over the weeks and second because, when a star overcomes the pothole of the passage to consecration, he is already at another level. Y Katy he is living it now. We’ll see if he ends up applying it to his own next album and consolidates that status, beyond the figures.