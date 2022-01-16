Katy Perry sets up an entire ‘escape room’ for her most loyal fans

The artist Katy Perry has been the target of all kinds of comments for the possibility that she has secretly married Orlando Bloom. However, what is still a secret is the fun game that he has presented to his followers, although the smartest have been able to solve it.

The singer wanted to make her fans have a good time doing an escape room from home. In this way, whoever manages to reach the end will receive a special prize and, therefore, they will receive pre-sale tickets for their new concerts, something that has driven fans crazy.

INFO | These are the VIP packages for the residency in Las Vegas of @Katy Perry: – VIP Witness: $1249 (SOLD OUT)

– VIP Smile: $749

– VIP One Of The Boys: $449

– VIP Katy Hudson: $399

– Teenage Dream VIP: $2499 (M&G)

– VIP PRISM: $1499 pic.twitter.com/i6b5M5WLwG — KATY PERRY SPAIN (@Spain_KatyPerry) May 17, 2021

The artist has published a photograph on Instagram in which she seemed to be in a detective plan holding a huge magnifying glass. To understand it, you had to read the photo request, in which he told you that you were already in the escape room itself. The artist wrote the following: «What is under my right shoe?». In this way, many of the fans realized that there was a text written there. It said the following: “Search my left index finger.”

If you continued to move the photograph you could find another small text that had possibly gone unnoticed. The next clue was: “Look at my neck.” Once you did, he told you to lower your eyes to see the magnifying glass. Here we are at the last track where you send fans to your Tumblr network profile.

On the page you could access the pre-sale tickets that she shared. Both normal and VIP. In the end everything is part of a little game for his new album. After his collaboration with Pokémon, the next thing will be the premiere of his long-awaited album.