Katy Perry Announces ‘Play’ Her New Las Vegas Concert Residency

Katy Perry has caused a great uproar among his millions of followers by surprising with not only a date for the next concert, If not, he will do a residency at a new venue in Las Vegas..

The American singer who holds the record Billboard of a female artist to place five singles from her second album “Teenage Dream” at number 1, a feat that has not been surpassed to date.

But the records for the interpreter of “fire work” Y “hot n cold” do not end there since their presentation at halftime of the Super Bowl XLIX In 2015, it attracted an audience of 118.5 million viewers who were shocked by the show and until today the rating of the sporting event has not been surpassed.

For these reasons Perry is the perfect artist to present a successful show in Sin City Well, he has a long career, multiple albums full of songs for all tastes, so his participation is expected to be a hit.

Present your residence at Resorts World Las Vegas

Although not many details have been given about the theater where the concerts will take place since it is a totally new place that will open its doors this summer, and the concert area will not be ready until the fall.

It has been confirmed that the venue has a capacity for 5,000 spectators each night and will be prepared to comply with health protocols if required. The star opens his concert season on December 29, 2021, just in time for the new year and will continue until mid-January 2022.

As part of the calendar of concert events that this new venue in the city of sin will be offering, it has been confirmed that celine dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Pot Y Zedd they will also have small residences.

Launch of “Electric” with Pikachu to commemorate its 25 years

For months, the same singer through her social networks had given clues that she would somehow be part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebration. Pokemon causing great expectation among her fans of both her and the animated character.

And it is today that you can finally enjoy the song that bears the name “electricity” and is the authorship of the Californian girl and that will be part of an album that goes on sale in a few months and it is known that it will have great collaborations such as Post Malone and the Colombian J Balvin.

Accompanying the single, a music video has been released in which Perry shares the screen with Pikachu while you can enjoy the lyrics that seek to inspire you not to give up and continue with your dreams. Within the story you can see a young Katy symbolically represented as she started in music and is accompanied by pichu Pikachu’s pre-evolution.