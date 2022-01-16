Kate Winslet denounces discrimination and homophobia in Hollywood

It’s been half a century since the extinction of the hays code, one of the codes of conduct that restricted what could be seen on the screens and what could not, and the equality marriage it is already a reality in several areas of the United States. This could mean leaving behind the concealment of the sexuality of the actors, but Kate Winslet has now assured that this is not the case.

The renowned actress of films such as ‘Titanic’ has given an interview to The Sunday Times, and in it he spoke openly about what happens in the film industry, especially in Hollywood, of which he points out that many actors are afraid to make their sexual orientation public.

Several cases of concealment of their sexuality

“I can’t tell you how many young actors I know, some quite famous and some just starting out, who they are very afraid that their sexuality will be made public and that will prevent them from being hired to play heterosexual characters“, Kate has begun pointing out.

The actress has wanted to give a very specific example of a colleague of hers, to whom they have recommended not to reveal anything: “Yes, I am going to tell you that there is a well-known actor who has just found a new representative in the United States and that the first thing he has advised him is that he never make his bisexuality public. I also know of at least four other actors who keep their sexuality totally hidden. And I find it very painful,” he said.

After that, Winslet has said that this affects men more than women: “Hollywood has to abandon the nonsense of wondering if a homosexual actor or actress can play a heterosexual character. It should even be illegal to have these kinds of doubts worthy of another era. You have no idea how widespread this belief is in the industry.”

“It’s also very important that we have a conversation about straight actors playing gay characters. For example, we could talk about how I feel playing a lesbian woman in ‘Ammonite’ and the possibility that by accepting it he has removed the character from some homosexual actress“, has added.

Tired of not giving her true opinion

Kate Winslet has admitted that she is tired of hiding her true opinion: “I’m tired of not being honest about my true opinions. I know that this role was never offered to anyone else. So For me, this film was an opportunity to spread an LGTBIQ story to more places.“But the change will only really come when people start talking like me,” he pointed out, encouraging more people to support the denunciation movement he has launched.

“My intention is not to intimidate or confront Hollywood. We are only talking about young actors who might be considering joining this profession and how to find a way for them to do so without encountering prejudice, discrimination and homophobia“, it is finished.