Kanye West reunites with the Kardashians on Chicago’s birthday

A new chapter has been written in the long divorce process they face kim kardashian Y kanye-west. And it is that the rapper has already launched several darts against his ex, especially after the socialite made public her romance with the comedian Peter Davidson, something that apparently Kanye totally disapproves of, all this despite the fact that he has also started dating the model Julie Fox. In the midst of all this commotion, the artist again launched himself against Kim this weekend, when through a video he accused her of not allowing him to see his children and of hiding the address of the location where he has been taken. held her daughter’s birthday party Chicago, held this Saturday afternoon. However, apparently it was all a misunderstanding, because hours later, the singer was seen enjoying the party and chatting pleasantly with the matriarch of the clan, Chris Jenner.

It was through the stories he shared on Instagram Aitana de la Hoya, stepdaughter of Travis Barker, fiancé of kourtney kardashian, that we could see the interpreter of Praise God fully enjoy this incredible celebration, in which the pink balloons, the ball pools, the incredible cakes and a lavish production could not be missing. In the images, it can be seen that the young woman captured some general aspects of the party, where the presence of Kanye drew powerful attention, who next to a large pink inflatable chatted pleasantly with his ex-mother-in-law.

In the video, which lasts just a few seconds, West can be seen with a smile on his face as he chats with Kris, who is dressed in all black and wears a black mask. has drawn attention the cordiality with which this meeting took place, taking into account the way in which Kanye expressed himself hours before his ex-wife and the conflicts they have faced in the midst of their complicated divorce process, which he paints to become long and very mediatic.

Kim’s sweet words for her little Chicago

While her ex threw some darts against her, Kim Kardashian did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a nice congratulations to her little Chicago, who on January 15 has completed her first four years of life, an occasion in which the also businesswoman has wanted to let his little girl know how much he loves her. “My little ‘Chi Chi’ turns 4 today! My independent twin. You are the most adorable, huggable, snuggly little girl on the planet.. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You have really brought so much joy to our family and I love you very much!” Kim expressed on her Instagram profile, referring to the theme that the little girl’s party had, which has taken place between life-size dolls and botargas Inspired by their favorite toys.

As usually happens on the birthdays of members of her clan, Kris Jenner also dedicated some nice words to her granddaughter, wishing her the best in life on this special day. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago! You have the sweetest spirit and you always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laugh that lights up wherever you are! You are an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are four years old now! You bring us so much joy and happiness every day. I love you so much ChiChi! Have the most magical day! ”He expressed at the bottom of a beautiful photo album of the birthday girl.

