Julia Roberts shows off her shapely legs posing in an asymmetrical skirt from Paris | Special: Instagram

Julia Roberts shot the new advertising campaign for Lancome in Paris, France dressed in a bold and avant-garde outfit that exposed her shapely legs. The renowned American film and television actress wasted glamour, style and beauty posing on the prow of a luxurious boat sailing down the Seine River.

The legendary actress 53 years old wore with class and elegance a sophisticated sequined top with three-quarter sleeves and a deep neck that she combined with a spectacular asymmetrical skirt with a mullet hem and sparkling volume at the front and long train, matching rhinestone earrings and leather ankle boots with modest heel.

the protagonist of “Pretty Woman” She posed captivatingly clad in a monochromatic outfit that accentuated her stylized silhouette, showing off her voluminous golden hair with blonde locks in soft waves falling from a central parting and a fantastic makeup in earth tones that highlighted her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

In her eleventh year as an ambassador for the French cosmetics and fragrance brand, Julia Roberts, squandered her exquisite style and incomparable beauty posing aboard a ship called Alexandre III, during the filming of her latest advertising campaign with the beauty giant that took place in the City of Light on September 17.

The Oscar-winning American actress signed her contract as a representative of Lancome in December 2009 and her first campaign was the promotion of her line of cosmetics “Defenicils”. Since then, it has been the face of each launch of a new perfume from the prestigious French brand.

On July 4, Julia Roberts and her husband, the American cinematographer, daniel moder, enjoyed a luxurious trip to Positano, a commune located in the Campania region, Italy, accompanied by their three children, twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, 16 years old, and Henry Daniel, 14 years old, to celebrate their 19 years of marriage.

In commemoration of her wedding anniversary, the renowned actress originally from smyrna, Georgia, U.S, shared an emotional photograph in which she can be seen hugging her 52-year-old husband, from a paradisiacal Italian beach, accumulating thousands of reactions and comments on her moving publication.

Julia Roberts She is one of the most acclaimed and sought-after celebrities in the Hollywood industry and is considered one of the women with the highest purchasing power in American cinema. His impeccable performances have earned him countless nominations and awards, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Soon, Julia Roberts will star in the new television series called “gaslit”next to the actor Sean Penn, a political thriller based on the narrative podcast “Slow Burn” set to premiere on Starz and is described as a modern take on the 1970s Watergate political scandal focusing on untold stories and forgotten characters from the era.