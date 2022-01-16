Jonah Hill confesses that Leonardo DiCaprio forced him to see “The Mandalorian”

The actor Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio became very close friends since they worked together in the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street” in 2013. After this, they shared a scene again in the Netflix film “Don’ t Look Up” (“Don’t look up”, 2021), and he talked about it in a recent interview with W magazine, where the comedian also confessed the Disney+ series that his partner forced him to watch.

Jonah Hill recalled the moments when he rested with DiCaprio so that together they could see the acclaimed series of the Star Wars universe “The Mandalorian”. But he is honest, because as he revealed, despite the euphoria of the protagonist of Titanic, he never understood the insistence of watching the series.



-Advertisement-

“Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were doing ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and I was like, ‘Baby Yoda’ was so cute, but I didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know anything about it,” said Hill, who agrees that he didn’t watch a lot of sci-fi movies.

What is the series “The Mandalorian” that Leonardo DiCaprio saw?

The series “The Mandalorian” premiered on Disney + in November 2019, a year before the platform was launched worldwide. Set in the “Star Wars” universe, it has two protagonists. The first of them is “the Mandalorian”, a lone bounty hunter who is dedicated to carrying out orders throughout the galaxy in exchange for great rewards. The other is “the boy”, whose real name, “Grogu”, we discover in the second season, and who must be delivered by “Mando” to the “client”.

Located five years after the film “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” (1983), the story follows “Mando” and “Grogu”, who face a series of obstacles so that, safely, the second is delivered to the Jedi “Luke Skywalker” to be trained. The end of the second season has been one of the most epic on television according to critics.



-Advertisement-

Leonardo DiCaprio may be disappointed that Jonah Hill did not enjoy the series starring Chilean Pedro Pascal as much as he did, however, it may have been, albeit, a great moment among friends.