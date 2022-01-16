John Krasinski could play Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next MCU movie and it is likely that some of his fans have not yet become aware of the colossal dimensions that his story will have. All kinds of rumors have been leaked through social networks, some of them shocking enough to be taken as a joke, however, there is a very special and recent one that comes from a source worthy of attention. According to new information, John Krasinski could play Mr. Fantastic in the film.

Krasinskifamous for his role as Jim Halpert on the cult comedy, officehas been in demand for years by MCU fans as Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four. This group of superheroes was greatly lacking in the previous films of the saga, however, it was until recently that Marvel Studios took over the film rights to the characters (when they bought Fox) and now the fandom is waiting for a worthy adaptation of the quartet. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the movie that makes it happen.

The portal The Illuminerdifamous among the Hollywood entertainment media, has revealed that John could be Mr. Fantastic in the new Doctor Strange film. The information was later shared by @MyTimeToShineHa popular Twitter influencer who is dedicated to sharing details about superhero movies long before they are confirmed by official sources. Rumor holds that Krasinski will be presented as a variant of Reed Richards and not as the main version of the MCU; some comments from netizens suggest that Marvel Studios will wait to see if the interpretation of John convinces the fans and if they transform him into the official Mr. Fantastic of the saga.

In addition to John Krasinski like Mr. Fantastic, MCU fans would also like to see Emily Blunt as Susan Storm or The Invisible Woman, an actress who happens to be the actor’s wife in real life and who together have formed one of the “goal” couples of the recent years in Hollywood. The truth is that only time will give us the answer to the big questions about the greatest superhero saga of all time.

The Fantastic Four died at Fox several years ago… at least its chances of becoming a solid franchise. The studio could not compete against Marvel Studios and now that the characters are back at Disney, only Kevin Feige and company will be able to revive them and bring them to the MCU. The quartet was kept out of this cinematographic universe due to a mere legal situation, but now they have all the freedom to join the heroes we already know. If this rumor about Krasinski It’s true, then fans of the saga are waiting for some very exciting minutes in movie theaters.

At the moment, Marvel Studios is very busy trying to get Phase 4 of the MCU off the ground. The Covid-19 pandemic has not gone away but there is a lot of material to see. Although the main series already had the opportunity to arrive on Disney Plus last year, there is still a long way to go for the movies and other adventures. Marvel Studios is approaching with a new shipment of stories that will subdue superhero fans for years to come, who will take the place of Iron Man and Captain America now that things are different?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6.

