John Cena comments on the feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel

The issues between Vin Diesel, who is the main star and producer of the Fast & Furious franchise, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became public again when Diesel took to Instagram in November to publicly call for The Rock to return for the latest movie, Fasts. and Furious 10.

The Rock appeared in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of The Furious. In 2016, while filming the movie The Fate of The Furious, The Rock had a problem with Diesel’s work ethic and was late on set.

They later met privately several times and patched things up. However, when The Rock commented on Diesel’s latest plea for him to return during an interview with CNN, the former WWE Champion called Diesel’s plea “manipulative.”

Cena was a recent guest on Excuse My Take where he gave his take on the situation.

“I don’t think that story is about taking sides,” he said. “That story is about listening to everyone’s perspective and it’s a story that, as a fan of the franchise, I would love for the franchise to come together for this last race. I hope they call me to participate, but when someone says professional, they want to go in another direction, if you say something other than ‘okay’, it’s their professional opinion to make the decision they want. I think that’s very brave and very honest.”

He continued, “So I think Vin’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty and I think Dwayne’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty. I think this is it, man, if we could just stop taking sides and take a second to listen to everyone. These are two incredibly successful superstars, people who have created their own existence and are adored all over the world.

Cena stated that Vin is the father of the Fast franchise, while The Rock came from wrestling and is now in his own universe, so he thinks it’s about understanding where each guy comes from. Cena played Diesel’s brother in Fast 9.

