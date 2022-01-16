John Cena breaks into the war between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

In the film industry, not all stars maintain a firm friendship, and a clear example of this is the little war they maintain Dwayne Johnson Y Vin Diesel, two of the great figures of ‘Fast & Furious’ that they do not seem to give their arm to twist at any time, and that is that many have been the ‘pull and loosen’ of one and the other during the last months.

A war that made The Rock only appear in his own sequel within the saga, with his Hobbs character. They have met in private on several occasions to try to fix things, and now he has wanted to intercede John Cena between them after their entry into the universe of ‘Fast & Furious’, and has done so by sending a message to both of them for the tenth installment of the saga.

His opinion on the war between The Rock and Vin Diesel

The former wrestler-turned-actor has now fully burst into acting, and for this reason he has come as a guest to the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, where he has not hesitated to give his opinion on this battle: “I don’t think this story is about take sides. This story it’s about listening to everyone’s perspective and it’s a story where, as a fan of the franchise, I’d love to see the franchise come together for this final run -the last movie-“.

“I think Vin’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty, and I think Dwayne’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty as well. I think this is it.” that we could all stop taking sides and take a second to listen to everyone. They are two incredibly successful superstars, people who have created their own existence and are adored all over the world,” he added, meaning that they should put aside their differences and speak knowing both sides.