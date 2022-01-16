Jim Carrey has a long history of losing roles to Johnny Depp

Jim Carrey rose to fame in the 1990s and eventually became the Tom Hanks of the Golden Globes. But the actor was definitely not an overnight success. Carrey began performing stand-up comedy while still in his teens and began acting only a few years later. However, even after he became a household name, Carrey continually lost leading roles to none other than Johnny Depp. These are some of the movies that Carrey lost to the pirates of the Caribbean star.

Jim Carrey was still on the rise in the early 1990s

As most fans know, Carrey didn’t officially become a movie star until 1994. That year, he headlined a trio of blockbusters: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The mask, Y dumb and dumb. Before that, Carrey’s biggest claim to fame was the popular Fox sketch comedy series. in vivid color. But before he started on that show, the actor was reportedly in the running for Tim Burton’s 1990 classic. Edward Scissorhands.

According to Vulture, Carrey was one of several actors Burton considered for the lead role. That list included such hot stars as Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. However, in the end, Burton chose Depp to play Edward Scissorhands. And that movie started a long collaborative relationship between director and star. Over the next 22 years, Depp would go on to star in another seven Burton films, most recently in 2012. Dark shadows.

‘Edward Scissorhands’ Wasn’t the Last Time Burton Cast Johnny Depp

At a certain point, fans were no longer surprised when Burton continued to cast Depp in most of his movies. But even so, the director often first considered the idea of ​​going in a different direction. For Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryFor example, Burton considered bringing in Carrey as the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka. And it’s easy to see how the actor’s manic energy could have put a unique spin on the role first made famous by Gene Wilder.

However, Depp again surpassed Carrey. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory it earned $475 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Still, Depp’s performance has proven divisive among fans and critics. And the film’s legacy is complicated by the enduring love for the 1971 film. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring Wilder. Fans can only imagine how Carry would have transformed Burton’s version into a very different movie.

Jim Carrey could have played Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Perhaps the most intriguing “what if” regarding Carrey and Depp is that the former was among the actors considered for Jack Sparrow. That character, of course, debuted in 2003. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. And Depp’s performance provided him with the necessary career boost to finally graduate from underrated talent to A-list star. He would reprise the role in four sequels over the next 14 years.

Considering how much of what makes Jack Sparrow tick was Depp’s own idea, it’s hard to imagine Carrey pulling it off in the same way. His version of Jack Sparrow would probably have been much more comedic, while Depp manages to tow the line between playing the fool and the classic bully hero. In any case, Carrey starred in another 2003 hit, bruce almighty, and currently heads the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise as the over-the-top Dr. Robotnik.

