Jennifer Lawrence: what was your plan B if you did not succeed in Hollywood? | THE PRESS

Jennifer Lawrence confessed in a recent interview that when she started her acting career she had a backup plan in case things didn’t turn out as planned.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the star of The Hunger Games commented that if his career in Hollywood It didn’t take off, she was going to return to her native Kentucky to become a nurse.

“I had a five-year plan. If it didn’t work out, I was going to go back to Kentucky and become a nurse,” she said. Jennifer Lawrence in the midst of promoting The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

luckily for Jennifer Lawrence and her fans, today the actress is not only the best paid of Hollywood, with US$25 million in 2015, but also one of the most talented. The interpreter has won the Oscar for best actress for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013 and has been nominated in 2011 for Winter’s Bone and in 2014 by American Hustle.

Jennifer Lawrence will premiere The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 next November 20 worldwide.

