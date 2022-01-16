Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt collaborate with NASA as passengers to an exoplanet VIDEO | THE PRESS

VIDEO. The POT is looking beyond the borders of our Solar system potentially habitable planets and other stars. Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence Y Chris Pratt, who play interstellar travelers in the film passengers, commented on the search for a new home for humans in the Cosmos.

Scientists believe there must be at least one potentially habitable planet orbiting every star we see in the sky. Chris Pratt in a video published by the POT.

“The POT is exploring our Solar system and beyond to find what could one day be a new home away from the Earth”, indicated for her part, the actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The celebrities of Hollywood invite citizens to start their “own interstellar journey” by visiting the website of the POT, where there is a special site for searching exoplanets, those worlds that are beyond the borders of the Solar system.

DATA KEYS ABOUT THE POT

The POT is the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

It was founded by President Dwight D. Einsenhower in 1958 with a civilian orientation.

Among the most important successes of NASA are the missions Apollo who reached the moon. Currently supports the International Space Station, while exploring other planets, stars, his most immediate objective being Mars, the red planet.

