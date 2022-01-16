Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Can’t Live Without’ Facialist Just Released a Lip Balm

It’s that time of year again. Our lips are fighting. They are dry, rough and cracked, pale, sometimes even blue, they are withering, and sometimes they even begin to crack and bleed. We’re doing our best to drink plenty of water and have been trying lip scrubs, but even when we do notice some results, they usually go away within a few hours.

Of course, we are also applying lip balm. And reapplying. And reapplying. And again. It starts to feel useless, because after that initial relief, our lips end up feeling drier than ever. So this is what we’re going to do. Let’s throw out our old balms that just aren’t helping and finally try something worthwhile!

This balm is a new launch from ILIA, the brand behind Jennifer AnistonThe facialist’s “absolute favorite lengthening mascara.” It’s a barrier-reinforcing formula made to “envelop” lips in a “moisture hug” that provides immediate and long-term relief. The goal of this balm is to leave your lips looking healthier and fuller over time, not to purposely worsen the condition of your lips so you think you need more.

This Lip Wrap Balm is made with clean ingredients, including sea succulents, hyaluronic acid, and prickly pear, with the goal of not only hydrating and plumping, but also smoothing, strengthening, and revitalizing. Its ingredients are also all vegan and cruelty-free. Although it is not done there. Note the beautiful soft sheen, which allows it to be shine-free and avoid stickiness. Or how about the cooling ceramic applicator? Or the light, calming scent of naturally derived lavender and chamomile!

ilia-lip-wrap-lip-balm
While this balm is brand new, some reviewers got a chance to try it out early and call it “moisture heaven.” They love the “comforting feel” it has on their lips and how it makes their pout “so soft and supple,” even in desert climates. This balm is said to “relieve [their] dry and flaky lips with just one use” while another says her lips “look healthier and fuller” now that this product is a staple in her life!

You can apply this lip balm whenever you feel your lips need it. ILIA recommends, however, to combine it with the Lip Wrap Night Treatment for best results. The night treatment aims to exfoliate the lips while this day balm aims to restore and revive, making them a virtually unstoppable duo. However, the best part of adding both to your cart might be that together, these two products will help you reach the free shipping minimum!

