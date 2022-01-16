Jennifer Aniston opens up about motherhood, media bullying and internet trolls

“I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society,” the ‘Friends’ actress revealed.

52-year-old Jennifer Aniston continues to conquer Hollywood with her unique sympathy and has repeatedly been listed as one of the richest celebrities in the entertainment industry, consecrating herself with several important awards such as the Golden Globe or the Emmy. She also received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is a philanthropist who cares about environmental and social issues.

The resume of the renowned American actress is quite extensive, including blockbusters on the big screen and romantic comedies remembered by collective memory, although it was for the television series ‘Friends’ with which she managed to step strong in the industry. But between a life full of fame and success, Jennifer Aniston has endured the scrutiny of the media and tabloid press, a terrible passage in her life that she recalled during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, among which she talked about topics such as the constant questions about her motherhood, media harassment and Internet “trolls”.

The movie star said she took headlines about her alleged pregnancies too seriously, which were nothing more than rumours. “You have no idea what’s wrong with me personally, medically… Can I have children? They don’t know anything about this… It’s been really painful and disgusting,” Aniston explained, recalling the decades of media harassment she received on the subject of motherhood.

The private life of the native of Los Angeles, California (United States) received a lot of media attention when she divorced Brad Pitt in 2005, and later, in 2017, when she divorced Justin Theroux. During those years he was the subject of thousands of media headlines.

“Will I miraculously be a mother at 52?”

Jennifer Aniston also compared the treatment they give to male celebrities, and how unquestionable journalists are with her intimate life, and ironized a bit about what they could continue to write about her at this point. “Actually, I haven’t looked at a tabloid in a long time…Am I still expecting twins? Will I be a mother miraculously at 52 years old?”, questioned the renowned actress.

He also explained that currently the new stalkers of public figures are the Internet “trolls” who live behind their screens or computers.

“What the tabloids and the media did to people’s lives back then, people are now doing on social media,” he said, joining other Hollywood stars who also see “trolls” as a social media nightmare

“It’s almost as if the media has handed over the sword so that anyone sitting behind a computer screen can be a troll or bully people in the comment sections. I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society.”

Jennifer Aniston, in addition to being a talented woman, has managed to establish herself in the entertainment world for more than three decades, and despite everything that has been said about her in the media, she has always remained indulgent in the face of rumors and mistreatment of some journalists. Images: Classes

