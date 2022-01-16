Jennifer Aniston claims the “real beauty” with two photos without makeup

In 2021, a new movement broke into social networks. Some well-known faces, including Jennifer López, Nuria Roca, Jaydy Michel and Adriana Lima, began to upload photos of their faces without makeup claiming “real beauty”. The actress Jennifer Aniston has not been left out of this current and has joined with two photos without makeup that have gone viral immediately.

In less than twelve hours, Jennifer Aniston has exceeded two million ‘likes’ with the two ‘selfies’ that she has uploaded to Instagram in which her face appears without makeup. With a towel wrapped around her body, her face washed and her hair natural, the interpreter has claimed “real beauty” to show the world what is hidden behind hours and hours of makeup and hairdressing.

Jennifer Aniston without makeup on Instagram Instagram/@jenniferaniston

We are used to seeing celebrities show off their best faces and costumes on red carpets, but this image is very different from how they are on a day-to-day basis and when there are no photographers around. Before it was impossible to see the faces of the ‘celebrities’ without makeup, but now, thanks to social networks, more and more people dare to show themselves as they are.





In the case of Jennifer Aniston, in a show of closeness with her followers, she has uploaded these two photos to Instagram without makeup, or any hair treatment accompanied by the phrase: “Okay… Humidity”. And it is that, despite having one of the most enviable hairs in Hollywood, the actress has confessed that, as happens to everyone, humidity is her number one enemy that she has to fight against every day.

Jennifer Aniston without makeup on Instagram Instagram/@jenniferaniston

The reactions of his almost 40 million followers on Instagram have not been long in coming. Many have celebrated that the actress showed her real face and have been surprised by the confirmation that, indeed, Jennifer Aniston is human and has the same problems as others. There are also those who have jokingly commented “I finally have hair like Jennifer Aniston”.

The truth is that every day there are more celebrities who dare to face the canons of perfection that are required of them. to the movement body-positive, the fight against comments that attack the physique of people on social networks, has been followed by a trend called Body Neutrality which, as its name suggests, tries to mitigate the constant debate about the body, about its beauties or its flaws, and recover a certain neutrality to leave behind the recurring importance given to the physical.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of “The Morning Show” GTRES

Jennifer Aniston is immersed in the series The Morning Show for AppleTV. A few days ago, the second season ended, with criticism from the fans included, but the interpreter will not be short of work because the series starring her and Reese Witherspoon will have a third season.