James Gunn tells why there is only a spin off of ‘Peacemaker’ and not another member of ‘The Suicide Squad’

When the public found sympathy for some characters from The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker (John Cena) was very far from occupying one of the first places. Before him, Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba). Of course there was also Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), only she was no longer the novelty. Even Weasel (Sean Gunn) caused more than just revulsion in the viewer.

With everything against, the freaky of Christopher Smith had the preference of James Gunn to develop a series Inspired by his biography, full of black comedy, absurd situations, hilarious dialogues and, by far, the most sensational opening that a superhero, antihero or villain show can have on television. Sorry Smallville, yours was sentimental because of the Remy Zero song, the Peacemaker thing is pure genius. Don’t you know what we’re talking about? Go to HBO Max now and watch the first episodes.

There are many reasons behind. One of them, James is a voracious comic book. From an early age he and his brother Sean developed creativity through fantastic reading. It came to his hands Peacemaker, a character created by Charlton Comics in 1966 and whose tomes became his most treasured possessions. It was specifically for him that he clung to the project of the suicide squad, even though David Ayer’s first approach, Suicide Squad, flopped in 2016.

Why is an eagle pet of ‘Peacemaker’ in the new John Cena series?

As you may have seen, there are too many characters in the suicide squad and very little time to develop individual stories. Several of them had a sighting to their abilities, traumas and obsessions, except Nanaue, only through Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and the Peacemaker himself, whose only letter of introduction was as Gunn himself describes it: being “the biggest asshole of all” and dancing in his shorts. Achieving peace through violence. Yes, you sure are a great hero, Chris.











© HBO Max





John and I became friends filming the movie. And we both realized that everyone else had scouting except for Peacemaker. We didn’t say anything. On set we wonder where he comes from, why is he isolated all the time when he’s such a radiant guy? Also, Chris is a character for modernity, and many of my characters are not. There are social implications in it.

That was explained to international media during the promotion of the series. We can interpret his words from the first chapter, when we learn that his father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), is a racist, homophobic veteran of toxic and hostile masculinity, who raised his boy with supremacist ideals and educated him with a heavy hand, causing a serious psychological disorder in him, which causes him to hear voices and not distinguish that violence is not always the path of peace.











© HBO Max





“There’s also a nice relationship between him and Leota (Danielle Brooks), a couple of people with different worldviews. There is a concept of love that cannot always have details in the genre of superheroes, but that is allowed here,” added the filmmaker. The other, and that has to do with the opening, is the sarcastic and ridiculous tone that he recovered from his second film as creative, Super. If you know her, you will distinguish this great detail in the dialogues and the rhythm of the eight chapters of peacemaker.

By the way, during these days of the launch of the program, Gunn hinted that if the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film and the series for Disney + and Marvel Studios, I am Groot, finish in a timely manner, another show for DC would already be planning. We wish it was something from King Shark. You, which one would you like?