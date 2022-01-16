“Jack Sparrow lives inside me and will always be available if the right occasion arises”

Johnny Depp has stated that “he will always be available” to play Jack Sparrow again, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga who, in principle, will no longer appear in the new films of the franchise that Disney is preparing.

“Jack Sparrow lives inside of me and will always be available if the right opportunity arises and I get the chance to play him again. Even if it’s at a children’s birthday party,” said Depp during his appearance before the press at the San Sebastian Film Festival where he received the Donostia award in recognition of his entire career.

A press conference in which the American actor acknowledged that Disney’s decision to dispense with Sparrow, who until now had been the protagonist of the five films of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, was something “strange and very surprising” but in accordance with the “strange and amazing times” we live in today.

In addition, the actor insisted that the crazy captain is a character that will always accompany him and that he will always be “willing to say nonsense so that people laugh and forget about hate and the bad things that happen in life.”

In this sense, the actor highlighted that the most “beautiful” thing about the character of Jack Sparrow is that he can “literally travel with him in a box” and that allows him, beyond the big screen, to be useful for, for example, that children who are in a hospital can “laugh and have fun for a few minutes. “To me that’s what Jack Sparrow is all about,” he said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which with Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as protagonists, was a real success at the box office and began one of the highest-grossing franchises in history. the story that, with its five deliveries, has raised more than 4.5 billion dollars worldwide.

Despite these figures, Disney decided to restart the saga and open a new stage with a new film focused on female characters that, in the absence of official confirmation, will be headed by Margot Robbie.